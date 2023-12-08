Burlington man arrested following pair of phone store burglaries

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested following a pair of phone store burglaries.

On Sept. 14, Diamonte Ladon Walls was arrested in Dupage County, Illinois following the robbery of a Verizon Wireless store and charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to a media release from the West Burlington Police Department. Walls also had a warrant out for his arrest from back in August related to a Cricket Wireless burglary.

Police say on May 6 at approximately 9:11 p.m., the West Burlington Police Department responded to Cricket Wireless, 411 West Agency Road, Suite 3 for a report of a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered the store had been burglarized.

According to police, several cell phones and money were taken totaling several thousand dollars.

On May 26, a residential search warrant was conducted at 38 Midtown Lane, police said. During this search warrant several items of evidence were seized to further the investigation.

On Aug. 21 the West Burlington Police Department issued arrest warrants for Walls for third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance, according to police. Walls was arrested on Sept. 14, following the Verizon Wireless robbery.

