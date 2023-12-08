City of Moline admits oversight in cannabis tax ordinance, causing a delay in revenue collection

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a press conference, the City of Moline disclosed a significant oversight in the execution of their cannabis tax ordinance, leading to a delay in tax revenue collection until July 2024.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced that the ordinance, approved in March 2020, was not filed with the state at that time and missed the April 2020 deadline that would have allowed the city to start collecting its 3% tax by July of that same year.

This error was discovered recently when staff sought the distribution of revenue from the last several months from the state of Illinois. So far, the revenue is estimated to be between $300,000 to $500,000.

Mayor says this error will not significantly impact the 2024 budget.

Following the press conference, Mayor Rayapati attended the official ribbon cutting for Moline’s second cannabis dispensary, Revolution, at 4301 44th Avenue.

