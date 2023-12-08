City of Moline admits oversight in cannabis tax ordinance, causing a delay in revenue collection

2024 budget remains intact, Mayor says.
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 8 includes the top stories of the day.
By Wafaa Ezzat
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During a press conference, the City of Moline disclosed a significant oversight in the execution of their cannabis tax ordinance, leading to a delay in tax revenue collection until July 2024.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced that the ordinance, approved in March 2020, was not filed with the state at that time and missed the April 2020 deadline that would have allowed the city to start collecting its 3% tax by July of that same year.

This error was discovered recently when staff sought the distribution of revenue from the last several months from the state of Illinois. So far, the revenue is estimated to be between $300,000 to $500,000.

Mayor says this error will not significantly impact the 2024 budget.

Following the press conference, Mayor Rayapati attended the official ribbon cutting for Moline’s second cannabis dispensary, Revolution, at 4301 44th Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Local automotive experts say while electric vehicles are starting to become more common, they...
Local automotive experts warn electric vehicle drivers of cold weather problems
Local automotive experts warn electric vehicle drivers of cold weather problems
Local automotive experts warn electric vehicle drivers of cold weather problems
Denise Benson, 57, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony; unauthorized use of a...
Eldridge clerk who stole thousands gets probation
KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 8 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast Dec. 8 a.m.