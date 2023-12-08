Eldridge clerk who stole thousands gets probation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Eldridge city clerk who stole money from taxpayers over six years has been sentenced to community service.

Denise Benson stole $76,000 of public money for personal expenses – everything from wristwatches to novelty Hillary Clinton toilet paper -- before she was caught.

The 58-year-old had pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a felony, and to misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor, as part of a deal reached with prosecutors this summer.

Benson faced 11 years in prison, and in court Friday, prosecutors asked the judge for at least some jail time.

But the judge said that because Benson had no criminal history and was unlikely to reoffend, she was a good candidate for probation.

She was also ordered to serve 300 hours of community service and pay restitution and $11,000 in fines.

It was a disappointing verdict for Edridge Mayor Frank King, who said all 7,000 residents were victims. He presented a petition from Edridge residents asking the judge for jail time.

“She would say hi to all the people who came to City Hall,” he said. “She would come to our council meetings, do business with all the business owners, all the while knowing, looking you right in the eye, she was stealing from us all.”

Benson was employed as the city clerk of Eldridge from 2016 until she was fired last year.

She used the city-owned credit card to make unauthorized, personal purchases from Amazon, PayPal, Menards, AmeriGas, and other various vendors to acquire property. She also used the city’s checking account to make unauthorized payments to her personal credit cards and file taxes, according to the affidavit.

The crimes were uncovered in a report from Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

