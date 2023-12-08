Illinois elected officials tour Arrowhead Ranch

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - A group of Illinois elected officials spent their afternoon touring Arrowhead Ranch, a facility that serves as a support system for teens who struggle with home, school and in the community.

Some of those leaders included state representative Greg Johnson and state senator Mike Halpin who met with Arrowhead staff and administrators to gain a better understanding on how they work with at-risk youth.

“Boys come here from troubled backgrounds and a load of trauma,” said Karri Ross, Chief Operating Officer at Arrowhead Ranch. “Our job is to help them work through that trauma and become functional members of society. We want them to be able to go back into their communities and be happy and healthy, and most of all reintegrate with their families, but if not, definitely their communities.”

The group also learned more about how Arrowhead has shifted its services to meet new federal guidelines and the support needed for continued success.

