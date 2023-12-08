Investigator: Problems at nursing homes boil down to too little staff

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Stephen Maxwell is an investigator who looks into about 400 complaints per year about nursing homes in Illinois.

He said many problems boil down to a single issue: “You may see a greater number of one-star facilities because they don’t have enough staff to provide care.”

Staffing is key to addressing problems, Maxwell said. Increasing pay and requiring staffing minimums is important for not only the residents and patients, but also to staff who are sometimes spread too thin.

Iowa doesn’t have a minimum staff standard, but Illinois does.

Illinois also allows any nursing home resident to request a camera in their room, which can protect patients from neglect and abuse and also protect staff from frivolous complaints.

Inspectors visit hundreds of facilities across Iowa and Illinois and report on health and safety, staffing and quality of life. And so far this year, area care facilities on both sides of the river have been fined tens of thousands of dollars.

Medicare.gov scores nursing homes based on reports from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and of the 27 facilities in a 25-miles radius of Davenport, more than a quarter receive 1-star overall ratings.

The Ivy at Davenport gets some of the lowest marks because inspectors found evidence of illicit drug use. Staff reported seeing rodents. It smelled like urine. Some residents didn’t have sheets.

Inspectors also noted one example where staff fractured a resident’s ankle when her dangling foot got caught up in a wheelchair.

The Ivy at Davenport has been the subject of 100 complaints that led to fines in the past three years. The most recent fine of $37,250 came in July.

The conditions noted have been so severe, Ivy at Davenport is now one of 88 nursing homes nationwide requiring special attention from federal officials.

At Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline, officials fined the nursing home more than $25,000 in just the first part of this year. It’s the area’s largest facility, with 245 beds.

In one striking report, inspectors learned that a resident with memory problems wandered out of the facility and no one noticed. A passerby found him lying on a busy road and took him to the hospital.

The fines at the Ivy at Davenport and Hope Creek Care Center are unusually high, but that’s because of the number of violations noted. The Ivy had 37 in one recent report.

***

Maxwell is a regional Ombudsman for Alternatives for the Older Adult, which promotes independence and quality of life of older adults and their families.

He said it’s important for people to know that they can apply to different nursing homes if things don’t go as they would like them to in the facility they initially chose.

What should family do if worried about a family member’s health of safety?

Maxwell says to stay involved and visit often. “Be the squeaky wheel. Because if you’re bringing up concerns and issues; if you are present in your loved ones life, they’re going to get better care.”

Rhonda Halterman agrees. She runs LivWell, a business that helps families navigate the complicated senior-care system.

“How does it feel? How does it smell?” she said. “You know, do they see people being paid attention to? Things like that. Just being aware.”

Nursing homes should be able to share their latest inspection reports.

“And they’re supposed to be transparent,” Halterman said. “And they are with what their inspections say. So we encourage people to do that.”

In the end, investigators and senior-care advocates say families should stay engaged: Tour a facility; watch for red flags; and do your homework.

Experts say to arm yourself with knowledge when making the difficult decision of choosing a nursing home.

A Consumer Education Project by the Retirement Research Foundation is resource full of information to help families. Some of the topics included are:

What kinds of nursing homes are there?

Are the special care services that will be needed?

How will you pay for it?

Advice on how to talk to a your loved one about their needs.

List of questions to ask during a tour.

Cards to use to help you compare facilities.

