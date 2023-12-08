Junior Achievement of the Heartland hosts career expo

More than 60 QCA businesses came together to host Junior Achievement of the Heartland’s career expo for eighth grade students.
By Jinaya Houston and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 60 QCA businesses came together to host Junior Achievement of the Heartland’s career expo for eighth grade students.

Businesses showed students what a day on the job looks like with hands-on experiences.

The organization says the event is all about helping students prepare for the future and finding a career they love.

“We want kids to find a job that they love, so it’s not like going to work...right,” said Dougal Nelson President & CEO of JA of the Heartland. “To understand the importance of providing for themselves and their families, and to be good productive, community-minded citizens.”

Nearly 3,200 students are expected to participate in this year’s career expo.

