Junior Achievement of the Heartland hosts career expo

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - More than 60 QCA businesses came together to host Junior Achievement of the Heartland’s career expo for eighth grade students.

Businesses showed students what a day on the job looks like with hands-on experiences.

The organization says the event is all about helping students prepare for the future and finding a career they love.

“We want kids to find a job that they love, so it’s not like going to work...right,” said Dougal Nelson President & CEO of JA of the Heartland. “To understand the importance of providing for themselves and their families, and to be good productive, community-minded citizens.”

Nearly 3,200 students are expected to participate in this year’s career expo.

