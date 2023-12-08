Local automotive experts warn electric vehicle drivers of cold weather problems

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Local automotive experts say while electric vehicles are starting to become more common, they can still face traditional car problems like their battery being drained when cold weather hits.

According to the International Energy Agency, over 26 million electric cars were on the road in 2022, with China accounting for more than 50% of all the electric cars on the roads at that time.

“They have an effective operating range or an optimal operating range between 32 and 80 degrees. When it starts dropping below 32 degrees. They see about an average of 20% decline in their overall capacity. Every 10 degrees below that, it seems to drop about 10%. So cold weather is not good for it,” said Jason Grice, Black Hawk College Automotive and Welding professor.

Graice says this means if you usually get 1,000 miles for your driving range, it will drop to 800. Once you’re in this situation, Grice says every decision matters to help maximize battery life.

“Don’t run your heat on max, cut down, cut down on all the electrical accessories on the vehicle. So you know, be just be very aware of the driving distances that you have your electric cars all put up at a range or battery charge percentage on their display. Be very aware of that percentage and where your next charging station is,” said Grice.

However, not all electric vehicles are fully electric. Larry Goff, owner of Ace Auto Doctor and Repair says some are hybrids meaning they have both gas and electric engine capabilities.

Goff says this can be beneficial.

“You’re not 100% relying on being able to charge it and, and your range. You know, if your battery runs out, you have the range with the gas engine. So my opinion would be that route. Also, you’re going to still see great savings and fuel economy, because you do have the electric side of the vehicle,” said Goff.

Goff says owners should read the owner’s manual to get more familiar with their electric vehicles. However, despite what car you drive Goff says proper maintenance will always keep everyone prepared.

“Keep good tires, good charging habits, follow your owner’s manual, you know, make sure you know how they want it charged and follow that. Also, the rest of the vehicle maintaining the suspension in brakes is very important to electric vehicles. It’s really different than a gas-powered vehicle but in some ways, very similar,” said Goff.

