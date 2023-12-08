Louisa County man convicted of lesser charges

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 8 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Louisa County man has been convicted of lesser charges in connection to a shooting incident that happened back in March.

Roy Patterson III, 40, of Oakville, was charged on March 25 with four counts related to an incident that resulted in Jack Leffel, 49, of Oakville, being seriously injured when a shotgun discharged, according to a media release from Scott E. Schroeder of Clark & Schroeder Attorneys At Law. Patterson was charged with attempted murder and burglary in the first-degree, each a class B felony, going armed with intent, a class D felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

According to the media release, Thursday a jury found Patterson not guilty of all three felony charges, but guilty of the serious misdemeanor.

Sentencing for Patterson is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Staff say the goal is to provide a location where customers can turn to for quality products...
New dispensary opens, while Moline announces delay in cannabis tax revenue
A Sterling man wanted in connection with a shooting in November is behind bars, police say.
Dayton Hicks was arrested by Sterling police
The Nutcracker
The Nutcracker
Winter Nights, Winter Lights
Winter Nights, Winter Lights