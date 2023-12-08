Louisa County man convicted of lesser charges

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Louisa County man has been convicted of lesser charges in connection to a shooting incident that happened back in March.

Roy Patterson III, 40, of Oakville, was charged on March 25 with four counts related to an incident that resulted in Jack Leffel, 49, of Oakville, being seriously injured when a shotgun discharged, according to a media release from Scott E. Schroeder of Clark & Schroeder Attorneys At Law. Patterson was charged with attempted murder and burglary in the first-degree, each a class B felony, going armed with intent, a class D felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

According to the media release, Thursday a jury found Patterson not guilty of all three felony charges, but guilty of the serious misdemeanor.

Sentencing for Patterson is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.