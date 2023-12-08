Pairings announced for IHMVCU Shootout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The pairings have been announced for the IHMVCU Shootout to be held on January 6th. The event will be held at the Carver Center in Rock Island and at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline. Teams from Iowa will play teams from Illinois with a total of 12 games. Here are the matchups:

Wharton Fieldhouse

10:00 a.m. Clinton vs Rockridge

11:45 a.m. Central vs Erie-Prophetstown

1:30 p.m. Bettendorf vs Geneseo

3:15 p.m. North Scott vs Moline

5:00 p.m. Muscatine vs Sherrard

6:45 p.m. Assumption vs Annawan

Carver Center

10:45 a.m. Wilton vs Mercer County

12:30 p.m. Calamus-Wheatland vs Abingdon-Avon

2:15 p.m. Rock Island vs West

4:00 p.m. Mediapolis vs Riverdale

5:45 p.m. Central DeWitt vs Alleman

7:30 p.m. North vs United Township

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.