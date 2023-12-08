Pairings announced for IHMVCU Shootout

(KWQC)
By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The pairings have been announced for the IHMVCU Shootout to be held on January 6th. The event will be held at the Carver Center in Rock Island and at Wharton Fieldhouse in Moline. Teams from Iowa will play teams from Illinois with a total of 12 games. Here are the matchups:

Wharton Fieldhouse

10:00 a.m. Clinton vs Rockridge

11:45 a.m. Central vs Erie-Prophetstown

1:30 p.m. Bettendorf vs Geneseo

3:15 p.m. North Scott vs Moline

5:00 p.m. Muscatine vs Sherrard

6:45 p.m. Assumption vs Annawan

Carver Center

10:45 a.m. Wilton vs Mercer County

12:30 p.m. Calamus-Wheatland vs Abingdon-Avon

2:15 p.m. Rock Island vs West

4:00 p.m. Mediapolis vs Riverdale

5:45 p.m. Central DeWitt vs Alleman

7:30 p.m. North vs United Township

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Iowa State center Audi Crooks (55) during the first...
Clark reaches 3,000 points, leading Hawkeyes past Cyclones 67-58
Caitlin Clark makes history with 3,000th career point.
Caitlin Clark reaches 3,000 career points at Cy-Hawk rivalry game
High School Basketball: December 5th
High School Basketball: Dec. 5
College football transfer portal impacts HS players
College football’s transfer portal impacts high school players