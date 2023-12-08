QCA veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony Thursday

Thursday marked the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and veterans and members of the Quad Cities came out to honor the day with a ceremony.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thursday marked the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and veterans and members of the Quad Cities came out to honor the day with a ceremony.

The Mississippi Valley Pearl Harbor Survivors Association teamed up with the American Legion Honor Guard for the ceremony at Len Brown’s North Shore Inn & Marina in Moline.

Members said that it is important that we remember this day in U.S. history.

“We can’t forget Pearl Harbor,” World War II Navy veteran James Joseph said. “If we forget we’re going to run into trouble again.”

The Mississippi Valley Pearl Harbor Survivors Association has held the remembrance ceremony every year since they were founded in 1951.

