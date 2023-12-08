QCA veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony

Thursday marked the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and veterans and members of the Quad Cities came out to honor the day with a ceremony.
By Randy Biery and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi Valley Pearl Harbor Survivors Association teamed up with the American Legion Honor Guard for the ceremony.

Members say that it is important that we remember this day in U.S. history.

“We can’t forget Pearl Harbor,” said James Joseph WWII Navy Veteran. “...If we forget we’re going to run into trouble again.”

The Mississippi Valley Pearl Harbor Survivors Association has held the remembrance ceremony every year since they were founded in 1951.

