Quad Cities Airport embraces ‘Hidden Disabilities Sunflower’ program for inclusive travel

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities International Airport has adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower to support and raise awareness for people with non-visible disabilities.

Megan Bowlyou, a high school senior, who participated in the program to discuss its significance from the perspective of someone with a hidden disability.

“It’s making the invisible visible with someone who has hidden disability, you might not be able to see that they have one right away,” said Bowlyou.

The sunflower, worn as a lanyard, bracelet, or pin, serves as a sign to bring attention to hidden disabilities, a global concept that’s gaining widespread recognition nationwide.

“Programs like Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, and bringing it to our airport sends a message that travel is inclusive for anyone who wishes to explore,” said Ashleigh Davis, Marketing Manager at the Quad Cities Airport.

Bowlyou, along with other passengers with hidden disabilities, can choose to wear the Sunflower identifier to let airport staff know that they may need additional assistance or time.

“Since I’m 17 years old, and I’m going to be traveling on my own, it’s really important for me to be able to get that help and be able to have those resources, because by looking at me, you probably want to know that I have a hidden disability,” said Bowlyou.

As someone with a hidden disability, Bowlyou says she understands the challenges and struggles of living with one.

“With dyslexia, I have troubles processing information quickly, and I have hidden disability and I have struggled with it my entire life. But being able to have something like the sunflower program that shows like I have dyslexia will help me tremendously when I’m trying to figure out my travel.”

Airport staff say that they see it as a step towards a more inclusive and accessible travel experience.

“It takes the judgment out of the equation and say that everyone is coming to the airport with a different background, a different situation. And if we can take a moment to be a little bit more patient a little bit more understanding, and especially with the hidden disabilities identifiers that people can wear, it takes it gives them the opportunity to just ask the question, How can I help you today? How can I be more helpful to you,” said Davis.

The QC airport says a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower decal will be at each entrance to the airport, and airline employees may also wear a pin to signify the airport supports people with hidden disabilities. Wristbands will be available to passengers in the airport’s administrative offices.

Passengers are encouraged to coordinate any special needs or requests with their airline. They can also contact TSA Cares to learn more about additional assistance options in the security screening process.

