River Valley Co-Op held AG Outlook Conference

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Valley Cooperative held its annual AG Outlook conference Thursday night.

Hundreds of farmers gathered at Rhythm City Casino, where the AG Outlook conference was held. Experts from the agriculture industry spoke about current farming topics.

More than 600 people were in attendance at the conference, the majority of them farmers.

“The overwhelming information that a farmer is exposed to on a daily basis of what’s impacting markets, here domestically, is dependent on weather in South America, our geopolitical issues across the world, and they’re just all overloaded information,” said Regional Manager of the Grain, Kale Petersen. “So trying to sort that out and trying to fit it into a risk management plan to make farmers more profitable in their operations on a day to day basis.”

The drought over the summer hurt the soybean crop, but the outlook for next year looks more productive.

Corn farmers say they weren’t as impacted by the dry conditions.

“The corn was actually crazy,” said Jackson and Clinton County farmer Max McNeil. “We thought with the dry weather, it wasn’t good. The corn really surprised us. I had some of the best fields I have ever had in my life. The beans, depending on the type of dirt, you know, if it was good soil, they were good, but if it’s on poor soil, so the beans they really needed rain in August.”

Other farmers agree, it’s critical for people to comprehend what all farmers do for their crops.

“For them to understand what goes on with the farmer as far as droughts, the things that we go through to fight to keep good not only feed ourselves and the families and other people,” said Bureau County farmer Rich Birkey.

Not only is it important for farmers to learn more information but for consumers to as well.

“I think it’s important that we connect with consumers as much as we possibly can,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing of River Valley Co-Op Craig Patty. “I think events like this help. Not only do we have farmers in the in the audience, but we also have consumers, people that aren’t familiar with agriculture. They just want to come and learn more about what we do every day, and it’s important that we make that connection between the community and agriculture.”

One topic that was discussed was the farm bill. An expert discussed concerns some have over it. He talked about how it would be hard to pass because of a few key issues including snap benefits.

This is also the sixth year the conference has been held in the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.