Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man wanted in connection with a shooting in November is behind bars, police say.

Dayton J. Hicks, 28, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in Sterling on a Whiteside County warrant for reckless discharge of firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police said in a media release.

Around 6:52 a.m. on Nov. 9, police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 5th Street for a report of gunshots. Officers found on scene found two vehicles that were struck by bullets, police said.

No one was injured.

Police later named Hicks as a suspect in the incident.

