Sterling shooting suspected arrested, police say

Fastcast Dec. 7 p.m.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A Sterling man wanted in connection with a shooting in November is behind bars, police say.

Dayton J. Hicks, 28, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue in Sterling on a Whiteside County warrant for reckless discharge of firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, police said in a media release.

Around 6:52 a.m. on Nov. 9, police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 5th Street for a report of gunshots. Officers found on scene found two vehicles that were struck by bullets, police said.

No one was injured.

Police later named Hicks as a suspect in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says

Latest News

Iowa State forward Tre King (0) celebrates with fans as he walks off the court after an NCAA...
Gilbert leads the way for Iowa St. beating in-state rival Iowa 90-65 for 600th Hilton Coliseum win
Hundreds of farmers gathered at Rhythm City Casino, where the AG Outlook conference was held....
River Valley Co-Op held AG Outlook Conference
QCA veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony
QCA veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony
QCA veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony
QCA veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony