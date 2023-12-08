A vacated Muscatine apartment complex could be structurally safe to retrieve tenant’s items

MUSCATINE, Iowa {KWQC} – In August, Muscatine’s Welch Apartments were forced to shut down due to structural safety concerns. City officials say that the building could be set to begin repairs.

The Welch Apartments is a residence known for accommodating adults 55-years-old and older.

“With the issue that happened in Davenport, it’s hard to get the engineers to say there’s a risk mitigation process going on, for every company that gets involved,” said Muscatine’s Community Development Director Royal-Goodwin. “They’ve been working with engineers to come in and identify what the problem is. They had to do a number of inspections and managing the liability and the risk for the workers coming in, the people that were evaluating the conditions, as well as their own personnel. They have continued to work with them, they did get an engineer’s report like, these are the things you have to do now these to shore it up to keep it stable and then you can proceed like this.”

Royal-Goodwin says that the building will allow people to retain their belongings that they were forced to leave behind.

“First things first, is they’ll have it designed so that they can shore it up,” said Royal-Goodwin. “But they’ll still have to do that work. And what that looks like, the timing of that day will depend on actually what that late level of work requires. At some point, there will be the ability to get some belongings out especially more sentimental types of things. I do think that the owners have been very open to working with the residents. So, I do think they’ll try to make that hold them whole that way.”

According to Muscatine’s Assistant Community Development Director Andrew Fangman, movers will be hired to remove the items from the building with the attempt to repair the building.

To prevent the possibility of falling debris, Muscatine has closed the 100 block of West Third Street between Iowa Avenue and the entrance to Clark House. City officials say that the roads will continue to be closed until further notice.

A city council meeting took place on Thursday, December 7. Sandy Grady, a former tenant at the Welch Apartments took the stand to see if there was an update.

“How soon we can get our things out of there,” asked Grady. “You know, we’re not getting any answers from the owners or the management company. The last we heard was November 2, we were all here for a city council meeting and he indicated that something was going to be done soon. It’s now been five weeks. I know, in the whole scheme of things, that’s probably not a lot, but when all of your stuff is still in there, it’s a lot.”

Another tenant spoke to TV6 and wished to remained anonymous saying, “building management said the building had cracks in it, and that I needed to move out immediately. They told us to pack a bag to last a few days, and that was the last time I saw my things.”

In June, a building down the street from the Welch Apartments at 113 Iowa Avenue, was forced to evacuate their tenants following a structural engineering diagnosis.

In August, the diagnosis was performed at Welch and structural engineers found bulging walls and floors pulling away from the walls. Management followed suit and relocated the residents to hotels.

In a statement from The Richman Group who represents Welch Apartments, they said:

“As the safety of our tenants is the primary concern for the owner, after observing some cracks in the exterior bricks of this 100-year-old building, we immediately engaged a structural engineer to inspect the building. As soon as the inspector recommended that the building needed to be evacuated, we took immediate action that day to relocate the tenants to temporary housing. Upon further inspections, it was determined that the building was unsafe for any occupancy or event temporary entrance to recover belongings. It is unknown at this time, the timing or even the feasibility of securing the building and bringing tenants back. Until more information is available, the management agent is working with the residents and the community to find permanent alternative affordable housing for the residents. We continue to closely monitor the situation,” the statement concluded.

In 1977, the Welch Apartment building was elected on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was originally built in 1851 and served as a hotel.

This is an ongoing story and TV6 will provide updates when obtained.

