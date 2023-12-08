Warm temperatures Friday, rain overnight

10-15 degrees above average Friday & windy!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --We will get one more warm December day before a storm system arrives tonight bringing rain and cooler temps to the area. Rain will arrive around midnight tonight and move out of the area prior to sunrise on Saturday. There will be a stripe of heavier rain near 1″ along the Mississippi, but all areas should receive at least a tenth of an inch of rainfall tonight. A front will roll through Saturday which will bring in cooler air for the weekend with highs in the 30s on Sunday. Next week looks active, but there won’t be much moisture for systems to work with so the forecast is dry for now.

TODAY: Warm with more clouds. High: 58º. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 41º Winds: SW 10-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Turning cooler. High: 44º.

