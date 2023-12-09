Ballet Quad Cities to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Adler this weekend

The annual production will be on stage at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 9-10 at the downtown venue
Ballet QC to present The Nutcracker at Adler this weekend
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ballet Quad Cities is set to bring The Nutcracker to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

The amazing production performed by the professional ballet company includes a cast of 60 (about 40 of which are student dancers) and more than 100 costumes in the effort to bring the colorful 1892 Tchaikovsky fairy tale to life.

Ballet Quad Cities will host an “Afterglow” party after the 7 p.m. show on Dec. 9 where attendees can meet dancers and musicians at Stompbox Brewery, 210 East River Drive, Davenport.

To purchase tickets and obtain more information about Ballet Quad Cities, click here. Tickets are also available at the the Adler Theatre Box office or at Ticketmaster online.

The Adler Theatre is located at 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport.

