Davenport family displaced after house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday morning that left a family displaced. No injuries were reported and two family pets were saved.

Friday, around 9:31 a.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of South Concord Street, according to a media release from DFD. The initial response included five fire trucks and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel.

According to DFD, the communications center received a 911 call from a postal carrier saying that black smoke was coming from the residence.

Crews said the first arriving personnel reported heavy smoke coming from the second story.

Fire crews said they extended multiple hose lines into the residence and extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

According to crews, they searched the home for occupants and were able to find a dog and large rabbit in the smoke-filled home with their thermal imaging camera, both animals were safely removed and unharmed.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage, according to the media release. The residents were not home at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was notified and assisted the displaced family.

There were no injuries reported, the media release stated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

