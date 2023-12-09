Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them

Front-runner Donald Trump did not attend the event
With just over a month until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Republican candidates are trying to pull as many voters away from Donald Trump as they can.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - With just over a month until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Republican candidates are trying to pull as many voters away from Donald Trump as they can.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) welcomed presidential hopefuls to Sioux Center Saturday to talk about faith. Former president Donald Trump did not attend -- but four others did.

MORE: How to find your Iowa GOP caucus precinct

At Dordt University, a Christian campus in Sioux Center, Feenstra asked candidates about their faith and how it guides them in their run for office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his faith keeps him centered and his spiritual compass set to “true north”.

“Well, for me, faith in God is really the foundation of how I live my life but also how I conduct myself in elected office,” DeSantis said.

1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago

Vivek Ramaswamy is Hindu, but says Christians and Hindus share the same values. Ramaswamy says he’s running for President, not pastor, and that it’s time for a leader to bring a revival to our national identity.

“I think it has been a long time since we have had a president who, certainly I could look my two sons in the eye, and probably most Christian parents could look their kids in the eyes, and tell them in good conscience that ‘I want you to grow up and be like him,’” Ramaswamy said.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her faith was what got her through the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, during which a white supremacist killed 9 Black congregants.

“You never know what tomorrow is going to bring, but that faith and that readiness is so incredibly important for what we have ahead,” Haley said.

Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Nikki Haley

Dallas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley also attended the event.

Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Ryan Binkley

Now that the event is over, Feenstra says he plans to endorse a candidate sometime after the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

State Street in Downtown Geneseo was closed as the city hosted the 38th annual Christmas Walk...
Geneseo hosts 38th annual Christmas Walk on Saturday
CBC's Winter Nights, Winter Lights on display through Jan. 1
QC Botanical Center's Winter Nights, Winter Lights on display through Jan. 1
Ballet Quad Cities 2023 The Nutcracker at Adler Theatre Dec. 9-10
Ballet Quad Cities to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Adler this weekend
Ballet Quad Cities 2023 The Nutcracker at Adler Theatre Dec. 9-10
Ballet QC to present The Nutcracker at Adler this weekend