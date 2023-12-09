Falcons retire Jermilyn Gardner’s jersey

Davenport West honors Jermilyn Gardner
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friend, brother, and leader are just three of the many words used to describe Davenport West stand-out Jermilyn Gardner.

Gardner passed away in June, but his legacy continues.

On Dec. 8, Davenport West hung Gardner’s jersey inside its gymnasium. Classmates, teammates, and friends from around the Quad Cities wore commemorative shirts and collectively held a moment of silence. It was also announced that West would have an annual award given out to one boy and one girl named after Gardner.

“The past few months have been bittersweet. Of course, it was a great loss for me as his immediate family and this community, but as the support goes, it goes to show that love, loyalty, and respect will take you a long way, and mixed with that dedication and devotion, you can’t top that,” said Jermaine Gardner, Jermilyn’s father. “You’ll be able to accomplish any type of fear or problems you go through in your life. I appreciate all the love and respect. It goes to show that I’m not the only one that is going to sleep thinking about him. And it goes to show he left a legacy. If he had done all this at 16, just imagine what he could have done if he had grown a little more.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Iowa State forward Tre King (0) celebrates with fans as he walks off the court after an NCAA...
Gilbert leads the way for Iowa St. beating in-state rival Iowa 90-65 for 600th Hilton Coliseum win
High School Basketball/Wrestling: December 7th
High School Basketball/Wrestling: December 7th
Pairings announced for IHMVCU Shootout
Iowa State dominates Iowa 90-65
Iowa State dominates Iowa 90-65