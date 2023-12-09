Falcons retire Jermilyn Gardner’s jersey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Friend, brother, and leader are just three of the many words used to describe Davenport West stand-out Jermilyn Gardner.

Gardner passed away in June, but his legacy continues.

On Dec. 8, Davenport West hung Gardner’s jersey inside its gymnasium. Classmates, teammates, and friends from around the Quad Cities wore commemorative shirts and collectively held a moment of silence. It was also announced that West would have an annual award given out to one boy and one girl named after Gardner.

“The past few months have been bittersweet. Of course, it was a great loss for me as his immediate family and this community, but as the support goes, it goes to show that love, loyalty, and respect will take you a long way, and mixed with that dedication and devotion, you can’t top that,” said Jermaine Gardner, Jermilyn’s father. “You’ll be able to accomplish any type of fear or problems you go through in your life. I appreciate all the love and respect. It goes to show that I’m not the only one that is going to sleep thinking about him. And it goes to show he left a legacy. If he had done all this at 16, just imagine what he could have done if he had grown a little more.”

