Geneseo hosts 38th annual Christmas Walk on Saturday

GENESEO, Ill. {KWQC} – State Street in Downtown Geneseo was closed as the city hosted the 38th annual Christmas Walk on Saturday.

Runners took their mark for the 13th annual Jingle Run 5k. Each runner was given a running bib and a set of jingle bells before they took off throughout the city.

“We have over 140 runners registered today,” said Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Zack Sullivan. “There’s a lot of same day registration happening as well. So, I believe we’re going to have a record turnout for our Jingle Run today and that’s great because all those proceeds go to the Christmas Walk event and we put it right back into the community to put on great events like this.”

For many, participants joined for fun, but for the Wyffels family, bragging rights are at stake.

“To show my mom I’m a better runner than her,” said Erin Wyffels’ son Jase when asked about running this event with his mom.

“It’s true,” said Erin Wyffels. “It’s a fun thing that we can do. This is the second year we’ve done it and it’s fun to get up a little early and get in the Christmas spirit and run with some other people.”

The Jingle Run 5k was the first event of a full day filled with events throughout Geneseo. Some of the events included a Gingerbread house competition, Lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. Executive Director Sullivan is hopeful there will be a huge turnout.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 people in Geneseo today,” said Sullivan. “So, that’s going to have a huge economic impact on our small businesses who work hard and lean into the theme and participate in the event. Downtown Geneseo looks a lot like a Hallmark movie and you get to kind of live in that moment when you visit and attend the Geneseo Christmas Walk.”

Events will run through 8 p.m. Saturday night and a list of events can be found here.

