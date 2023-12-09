High School Basketball: Dec. 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An action-packed night of high school basketball. Check out the scores and highlights from both boys and girls teams.
Boys
Moline 67, Rock Island 63
Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 42
Rockridge 47, Sherrard 31
Regina 73, Wilton 62
Girls
Davenport North 73, Assumption 37
Pleasant Valley 53, Bettendorf 14
Davenport Central 56, Davenport West 55
