High School Basketball: Dec. 8

By Brianna Ballog
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An action-packed night of high school basketball. Check out the scores and highlights from both boys and girls teams.

Boys

Moline 67, Rock Island 63

Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 42

Rockridge 47, Sherrard 31

Regina 73, Wilton 62

Girls

Davenport North 73, Assumption 37

Pleasant Valley 53, Bettendorf 14

Davenport Central 56, Davenport West 55

