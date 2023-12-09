IDPH Director concerned as COVID-19, RSV and flu cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Illinois.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show five counties are at a “high” level of hospitalization. That means more than 20 per 100,000 people are being hospitalized with COVID-19. Data also shows an additional 39 Illinois counties with a “medium” level, which means more than 10 per 100,000 people are being hospitalized with the virus.

“People are not just getting COVID, they’re getting sick enough to have to go to the hospital,” said Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

The latest IDPH data showed from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 3.56 percent of hospital admissions were due to COVID-19, 0.8 percent were due to the flu and 1.36 due to RSV.

Vohra said the numbers are better than the past three Decembers, but people can’t let their guard down. There are things people can do to protect themselves.

“This is the time to use all the tools that we’ve learned to keep infections away to protect ourselves,” Vohra said. “Things like washing our hands, making sure that you test, to improving our air ventilation.”

He said vaccinating might be the most important thing someone can do. It means getting the updated COVID-19 booster, this year’s flu shot and, for people who are over 60 or pregnant, the RSV vaccine.

“It’s a really important way that can prevent the most severe outcomes,” Vohra said.

As for whether people should start wearing masks in public again, he said it’s up to each person, but they do help.

“It’s an important tool and that’s why there are masks in my car, there are masks when I’m going out places because I know it’s something that can protect myself and protect others,” Vohra said.

Vohra said it’s also important people stay home if they’re feeling sick this holiday season.

IDPH also launched a new online dashboard Friday with the latest COVID-19, flu and RSV data in Illinois. The agency plans to update it every Friday.

