Iowa DOC holds dedication ceremony for former long-time district director

The Iowa Department of Corrections held a dedication ceremony for the renaming of the 605 Main Center.
By Brad Burton and Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Corrections held a dedication ceremony for the renaming of the 605 Main Center which will now be named the James Lee Wayne Community Corrections Center in honor of the department of correction’s former long-time district director who passed away.

Wayne’s wife says it’s an honor for his work to be honored for generations.

“Jim worked so many years in this community and dedicated his time and effort,” said Antra Wayne, Jim’s wide. “It’s such an honor.”

Wayne spent 41 years as the director of the Iowa DOC seventh district. He retired in 2016.

