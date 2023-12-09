It’s a Radicle X-mas: A Two Day Holiday Craft Fair

The Rock Island brewery will be hosting a vendor craft fair Dec. 14-15 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Radicle Effect Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 14-15
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Radicle Effect Brewerks is hosting a two-day holiday craft fair on Dec. 14-15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at their location, 1340 31st Street, Rock Island.

There will be 10 different vendors each of the two days so attending both days will guarantee a wider array of gift options.

Radicle Effects knows that Christmas shopping can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be when they will be offering an opportunity to fulfill anyone’s last-minute shopping needs while supporting local crafters, artists, vendors, and more.

The Rock Island location is hosting a two-day craft fair for holiday shopping.
The Rock Island location is hosting a two-day craft fair for holiday shopping.(none)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights
Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights open through Christmas
QC Opera Sing-In benefit show for Children's Therapy Center Dec. 16
Opera Quad Cities to present Handel’s Messiah Sing-In benefit show Dec. 16
Holiday movies on the GIANT screen at Putnam Museum.
Putnam Museum to host holiday films on the GIANT screen, winter break day camps
Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights
Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights open through Christmas