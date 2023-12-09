It’s a Radicle X-mas: A Two Day Holiday Craft Fair

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Radicle Effect Brewerks is hosting a two-day holiday craft fair on Dec. 14-15 from 5 to 9 p.m. at their location, 1340 31st Street, Rock Island.

There will be 10 different vendors each of the two days so attending both days will guarantee a wider array of gift options.

Radicle Effects knows that Christmas shopping can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be when they will be offering an opportunity to fulfill anyone’s last-minute shopping needs while supporting local crafters, artists, vendors, and more.

