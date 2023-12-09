Lingering clouds, then breezy and colder by afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a couple of unseasonably warm fall days across the region, we turn our attention toward the weekend with a distinct change in weather conditions. Rain moved through the region this morning, followed by brief partial clearing. Now the clouds are back, along with breezy winds and cooler temperatures through this afternoon and evening. Highs should reach the lower to middle 40′s. Readings turn colder tonight as lows dip into the 20′s. We’re back in the 30′s for Sunday. This will be followed by a stretch of sunshine, and seasonal, dry weather for much of the work week, with temperatures in the 30′s to mid 40′s.

TODAY: Lingering clouds. Breezy. High: 44° then falling. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 36°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

