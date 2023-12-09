Opera Quad Cities to present Handel’s Messiah Sing-In benefit show Dec. 16

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Opera Quad Cities’ annual Messiah ‘Sing-In’ event is set to be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th Street, Moline.

This is a free event where audience participation is encouraged and donations will be accepted to support the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

Visit Opera Quad Cities online at https://www.operaqc.org/ or call 309-797-4648.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.