Putnam Museum to host holiday films on the GIANT screen, winter break day camps

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The many beloved holiday traditions is back at the Putnam Museum including holiday films on the GIANT Screen.

To see the movie schedule for favorite Christmas-season movies such as The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, Die Hard, White Christmas, Disney’s Christmas Carol, and Polar Express in 3D (including Pajama Party options Dec. 14-17) click here.

The museum also invites families to consider three Winter Break Camps set to be held Dec. 27, 28, and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to engage kids during those post-Christmas days before school is back in session.

Dec. 27 will feature the educational topic Arctic Wonderland, Dec. 28 will cover Do You Want To Build A Snowman?, and Dec. 29 is Cool Coding Adventures. The camps are geared for kids in grades 1-4. The cost for a child to attend is $50 for members, $60 for non-members. See more here.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, visit online at https://www.putnam.org/ or call 563-324-1933.

