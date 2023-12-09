Putnam Museum to host holiday films on the GIANT screen, winter break day camps

The museum is offering upcoming ‘Winter Break Day Camps’ for those post-Christmas days before school resumes
Putnam Museum has holiday films on the GIANT screen, to hold winter break day camps
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The many beloved holiday traditions is back at the Putnam Museum including holiday films on the GIANT Screen.

To see the movie schedule for favorite Christmas-season movies such as The Santa Clause, The Santa Clause 2, Die Hard, White Christmas, Disney’s Christmas Carol, and Polar Express in 3D (including Pajama Party options Dec. 14-17) click here.

The museum also invites families to consider three Winter Break Camps set to be held Dec. 27, 28, and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to engage kids during those post-Christmas days before school is back in session.

Dec. 27 will feature the educational topic Arctic Wonderland, Dec. 28 will cover Do You Want To Build A Snowman?, and Dec. 29 is Cool Coding Adventures. The camps are geared for kids in grades 1-4. The cost for a child to attend is $50 for members, $60 for non-members. See more here.

The Putnam Museum is located at 1717 West 12th Street in Davenport. For more information, visit online at https://www.putnam.org/ or call 563-324-1933.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

Ballet Quad Cities 2023 The Nutcracker at Adler Theatre Dec. 9-10
Ballet Quad Cities to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Adler this weekend
Holiday movies on the GIANT screen at Putnam Museum.
Putnam Museum has holiday films on the GIANT screen, to hold winter break day camps
Ballet Quad Cities 2023 The Nutcracker at Adler Theatre Dec. 9-10
Ballet QC to present The Nutcracker at Adler this weekend
Toiletries 4 Teens is a collection for area youth in response to Toys for Tots no longer...
Toiletries 4 Teens Christmas Giveaway