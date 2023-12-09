QC Botanical Center’s ‘Winter Nights, Winter Lights’ dazzles through Jan. 1

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Winter Nights, Winter Lights featuring over 225,000 glowing lights is on full display through Jan. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for youth 2-15. and free for children under 2. Members enjoy reduced admission of $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for children under 2.

For more information, visit Quad City Botanical Center online at the embedded link. The location is 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, and the phone number is 309-794-0991.

