QC Botanical Center’s ‘Winter Nights, Winter Lights’ dazzles through Jan. 1

QC Botanical Center's Winter Nights, Winter Lights on display through Jan. 1
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Winter Nights, Winter Lights featuring over 225,000 glowing lights is on full display through Jan. 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for youth 2-15. and free for children under 2. Members enjoy reduced admission of $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for children under 2.

For more information, visit Quad City Botanical Center online at the embedded link. The location is 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, and the phone number is 309-794-0991.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Davenport Community School District and the Davenport Police Department has issued responses...
Davenport School District, police issue statements on incidents at Davenport West
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

CBC's Winter Nights, Winter Lights on display through Jan. 1
QC Botanical Center's Winter Nights, Winter Lights on display through Jan. 1
Radicle Effect Brewerks Holiday Craft Fair Dec. 14-15
It’s a Radicle X-mas: A Two Day Holiday Craft Fair
Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights
Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights open through Christmas
QC Opera Sing-In benefit show for Children's Therapy Center Dec. 16
Opera Quad Cities to present Handel’s Messiah Sing-In benefit show Dec. 16