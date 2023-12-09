Rain ends this morning, then colder by afternoon

A bit milder next week
Now that the rain is coming to an end this morning, look for breezy and cool conditions into this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a couple of unseasonably warm fall days across the region, we turn our attention toward the weekend with a distinct change in weather conditions. Rain winds down this morning, followed by partial clearing and cooler temperatures during the day. Highs should reach the lower to middle 40′s. Readings turn colder tonight as lows dip into the 20′s. We’re back in the 30′s for Sunday. This will be followed by a stretch of cool, dry weather for the work week, with temperatures in the 30′s to mid 40′s.

TODAY: Rain ending this morning, then lingering clouds. Breezy. High: 44° then falling. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 36°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph

