Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights open through Christmas

ROSEVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 4th annual drive through Christmas lights display at the Warren County Fairgrounds is open for the season.

The Boy Scouts of Roseville, Troop 336, have worked for months getting ready for the Christmas lights display. This year’s display has been greatly expanded with many more elements to enjoy.

Roseville Christmas Spirit of Lights drive through is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Christmas Day. Everyone is welcome to attend and the cost is only $5 per car.

This fundraiser helps to send the scouts to high adventure camps and more.

Hosting, planning, and constructing this display allows the scouts to learn valuable building, electrical skills while reinforcing the value of a strong work ethic.

To learn more, visit the Facebook event page here.

