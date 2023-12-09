Village of Hampton boil order, apartments on 3rd Avenue

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Dec. 8 includes the top stories of the day.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a boil order in effect for some Village of Hampton residents.

The Village of Hampton is repairing a water main and residents in the apartments on Third Avenue may experience low pressure or no water, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the village.

As a precaution, residents are advised to boil water until further notice, the spokesperson stated.

Updates will be given as the repairs are being addressed, the spokesperson concluded.

