Village of Hampton boil order, apartments on 3rd Avenue

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a boil order in effect for some Village of Hampton residents.

The Village of Hampton is repairing a water main and residents in the apartments on Third Avenue may experience low pressure or no water, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the village.

As a precaution, residents are advised to boil water until further notice, the spokesperson stated.

Updates will be given as the repairs are being addressed, the spokesperson concluded.

