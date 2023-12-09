Village of Hampton boil order lifted

HAMPTON, Ill. (KWQC) - The boil order that was in effect for a section of the Village of Hampton has been lifted.

The Village of Hampton was repairing a water main and residents in the apartments on 3rd Avenue may experience low pressure or no water, according to a spokesperson for the village.

As a precaution, residents were advised to boil water until Monday morning when the order was lifted, the spokesperson stated.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.