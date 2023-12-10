Augustana women's basketball wins, men's basketball loses

By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Augustana women’s basketball team kept its hot streak going with a 66-34 win over North Park. With the win, the Vikings are on a 3-game win streak.

The Augustana men’s team, however, fell short against North Park, 75-55.

The women’s team does not play at home again until Jan. 7 against Illinois Wesleyan. The men’s team hosts Lake Forest on Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m.

