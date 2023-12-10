Chilly and breezy conditions continue for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds move out of the region as high pressure moves in, and that means sunshine for the coming work week. Until then, look for lingering clouds and maybe a few peeks of sun (mainly west) into the afternoon hours. Conditions will remain breezy as highs struggle into the low to middle 30′s. We’re in for an extended period of sunshine, dry weather and near to above normal temperatures starting Monday and continuing through the rest of the week. Expect sunshine through Thursday, with clouds on the increase by the end of the week. This could signal our next big weather maker arriving by the weekend.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, breezy and cool. Some sun possible west by afteroon. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cold. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and not as cool. High: 40°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

