Chilly and breezy conditions continue for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Clouds move out of the region as high pressure moves in, and that means sunshine for your Sunday and the coming work week. Look for clouds giving way to sunshine later this morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. Conditions will remain breezy as highs struggle into the low to middle 30′s. We’re in for an extended period of dry weather and near to above normal temperatures starting Monday and continuing through the rest of the week. Expect sunshine through Thursday, with clouds on the increase by the end of the week. This could signal our next big weather maker arriving by the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds, then becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 35°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cool. High: 40°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

