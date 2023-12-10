High School Basketball: Dec. 9

Galesburg huddle
Galesburg huddle(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The high school basketball action is heating up in both Iowa and Illinois. See some of the best moments from Dec. 9.

Girls

Galesburg 57, Geneseo 40

Rock Island 59, Moline 55

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Northeast 34

United Township 48, Sterling 40

Boys

Davenport West 79, Iowa City High 45

DeKalb 57, United Township 54 (2OT)

Northeast 72, Calamus-Wheatland 47

Pairings announced for IHMVCU Shootout