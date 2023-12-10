High School Basketball: Dec. 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The high school basketball action is heating up in both Iowa and Illinois. See some of the best moments from Dec. 9.
Girls
Galesburg 57, Geneseo 40
Rock Island 59, Moline 55
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Northeast 34
United Township 48, Sterling 40
Boys
Davenport West 79, Iowa City High 45
DeKalb 57, United Township 54 (2OT)
Northeast 72, Calamus-Wheatland 47
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.