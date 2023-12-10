Rider club gives local family a Christmas surprise

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A national rider club organization named Protecting Battered Women (PBW) helps women and children get out of abusive households. This holiday season, its local chapter in the Quad Cities has chosen to give a holiday surprise to two local families who are simply in a time of need.

The president of the local chapter, who goes by his rider name “Cash,” posted on his Facebook pages asking if there were any families that needed help this Christmas.

“The more that we’re out there in the community and showing people hey, we’re here to help, the more chances people will get the bond between us and they will be more comfortable talking to us versus talking to a cop and whatever about hey, I know this person needs help,” Cash said.

The first person to reach out to Cash for help was Crystal Hodges, after she suffered a major setback for her husband and three children earlier this year.

“I had just recently got terminated from a position after having a massive heart attack in September,” Hodges said. “And it’s been kind of a struggle to get picked back up on our feet.”

Cash took it upon to himself to ask her two simple questions; What are your kids into and how old are they?

“I took it upon myself and we all went shopping,” Cash said. “We gave them Christmas gifts, stockings, and we also provided them with food.”

The surprise visit brought some holiday cheer to a family who hasn’t had much to cheer about in recent months.

“It really means a lot to know that I can help do something for my kids and have other people help us do something for our kids to make sure that their Christmas is good,” Hodges said.

Hodges says she now has a job at a daycare center, which is quite different from her previous role as a correctional officer.

Her health is improving and she considers the incident a blessing in disguise after it brought her family closer together and led her to a new passion in childcare.

Cash says he wants to help more families this holiday season and continue to grow this aspect of his organization in future holiday seasons.

However, he wants to remind the community that his organization’s primary mission is to protect women and children from domestic violence.

You can reach out to the local chapter of Protecting Battered Women by visiting their website here or calling them at 515.750.0073

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.