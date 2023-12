MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm’s offense has been on fire lately. On Dec. 9, the Storm earned a hard-fought 5-3 victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

With the win, the Storm have beaten the Ice Flyers on back-to-back nights and outscored them 13-3.

The Storm’s next home game is on Dec. 15 against the Peoria Rivermen.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.