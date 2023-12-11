$1M winning scratch off game sold at Spring Valley Store

SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - A customer walked out of Happy’s Super Service convenience store with a million-dollar winning scratcher.

Store owners Lisa and Fred West are also winners: They get 1% of the prize — $10,000.

The customer scratched off the Merry Multiplier ticket in the store at 101 E. Dakota St. in Spring Valley, according to a news release from the Illinois Lottery.

“Next thing we know, the customer is jumping up and down and screaming, so we knew it had to be a big winning ticket,” Lisa said. “It was a pretty exciting moment.”

Lisa said they haven’t thought about what to do with the selling bonus.

“I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet that we get such a generous prize, too. My husband and I have owned this store for over 16 years. You never think the big wins will happen to someone you know – and at such a joyful time of year. We can’t wait to celebrate!”

Spring Valley is home to just over 5,500 residents and is nearly 80 miles east of the Quad Cities along I-80, near Peru.

“There’s not a lot of action going on here, so someone winning a million bucks playing the Lottery is pretty big news around – and we’re so excited that it happened at our store,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.