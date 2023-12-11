Burlington Police release name of woman found dead

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police identified the woman who was found dead Tuesday.

Police named 35-year-old Krystal Hope Lopez of Burlington as the victim of a single gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy was done on Thursday.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a residence on Elm Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Burlington Police Department is being assisted by the lowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The police earlier said they believed there was no danger to the public.

