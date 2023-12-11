Burlington Police release name of woman found dead

Burlington Police named 35-year-old Krystal Hope Lopez of Burlington as the victim found Tuesday with a single gunshot wound to the head.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington Police identified the woman who was found dead Tuesday.

Police named 35-year-old Krystal Hope Lopez of Burlington as the victim of a single gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy was done on Thursday.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a residence on Elm Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The Burlington Police Department is being assisted by the lowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The police earlier said they believed there was no danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

The City of Moline announced that 6th Ward Ald. Pat O'Brien died.
Moline’s ‘fierce community advocate’ Ald. O’Brien dies
Burlington, Iowa, Police identified the woman found with a gunshot to the head on Dec. 5.
Burlington Police identify victim of shooting
Fred and Lisa West, owners of Happy’s Super Service in Spring Valley, sold a $1 million...
$1M winning scratch off game sold at Spring Valley Store
First Alert Sun
Sunny Monday ahead of a cold front