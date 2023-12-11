Crash on I-80 eastbound causes delays Monday morning

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 11.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The road is blocked around the exit to U.S. 67/LeClaire on I-80 eastbound due to a multi-vehicle crash, the Iowa Department of Transportation reported.

Around 8:30 a.m., IDOT reported a three-minute delay eastbound and a one-minute delay westbound.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Lighting the menorah in Bettendorf to 'spread light in the world'
