‘It fulfilled my life’: 74-year-old graduates college after putting her dreams on hold

A Mississippi woman is proving it’s never too late to reach for your dreams.
By Amber Spradley and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is proving that it is never too late to reach for your dreams.

“When I got on campus, I just felt like I belonged there,” Wilda Marshall, 74, said. “I would have my tablet out on the desk. I would have my pens, my little box there. And I would be there before anybody else came in the classroom.”

For Marshall, her children came first and she put them through school before she ever took the chance to attend college for herself.

“I always felt like something was missing out of my life, and it was my education. I made sure that my children [were] fine, raising them as a single parent,” she said.

At the age of 69 and nearly a decade into retirement, learning would become her newfound hobby.

After a year of curriculum at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Marshall transferred to the University of Southern Mississippi with a scholarship from Phi Theta Kappa.

“I made myself known on campus. I went into the bookstore and let them know who I was and just made friendships everywhere I went,” she said.

Marshall says she never lost focus and even snagged some awards along the way.

“Learning became no problem to me,” Marshall said. “I have even taken up to seven classes at one time. When I’m confused, I didn’t go to other students or anything. I went straight to the professors and straight to the instructors, and that way, I had it straight from the horse’s mouth, as one would say.”

Marshall says she only took one summer off and only because the school didn’t offer her courses.

“I said, ‘What?’ I said, ‘What is my mind going to do?’” she said.

On Friday, her dream of getting a bachelor’s degree in early child development came true.

“This learning experience, this journey, it fulfilled my life,” she said.

Marshall is still deciding if she’ll continue toward a master’s degree.

