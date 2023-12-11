Lighting the menorah in Bettendorf to ‘spread light in the world’

Lighting the menorah in Bettendorf to 'spread light in the world'
By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Jewish community, along with other faiths, gathered in Bettendorf Sunday evening to light a nine-foot menorah in celebration of the fourth night of Hanukkah.

People of multiple faiths came together Sunday evening for a public lighting of the menorah that stands on the corner of 18th St. and 53rd Ave in Bettendorf.

This event comes while Israel is still at war and threats grow against the Jewish community worldwide, but it didn’t stop the local community from celebrating.

“It’s a time of peace and love and celebration, where we just celebrate life and the blessings that God has given us,” said Robert Lewis, a volunteer for the menorah lighting ceremony.

Despite the ongoing turmoil in the world, Lewis says they will not be deterred from enjoying life and the holidays.

“We can come together, this amazing group of people,” Lewis said. “And celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, and spread light in the world,”

Rabbi Shneur Cadaner, the director of Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities, is leading the effort this holiday season. He says anti-Semitism is rising in the world, but celebrations such as the menorah lighting, are the best response.

“The only way to really combat anti-Semitism, or anything negative,” Cadaner said. “Is by increasing light, doing more and more good things.”

Cadaner says he’s blessed anti-Semitism has not been an issue for the Quad Cities.

“We haven’t seen it. We have seen the opposite,” Cadaner said. “We have seen a flow of support from the Christian world, from other faiths, and it’s been been amazing to watch.”

This is the second year they have placed the menorah on this corner, albeit much larger this year. A new facility for the Jewish community is expected to open at this location within the next couple of years.

