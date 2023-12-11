Moline’s ‘fierce community advocate’ Ald. O’Brien dies

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - After decades representing the city of Moline and the Quad Cities, Alderman Pat O’Brien died over the weekend.

O’Brien was a “fierce community advocate,” Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said in a statement.

“His multiple terms of service as alderperson as well as his time as a county board member are a testament to his commitment to these ideals and his commitment to each of us.”

O’Brien served as an alderman for the 2nd Ward for eight years until 2005. He next represented District 10 on the Rock Island County Board, from which he stepped down to run for Moline’s 6th Ward alderman seat. He won in April 2021.

“His life of public service will be a lasting reminder to all of us of how to care for our neighbors and our community. We were privileged to know and work alongside him,” she said.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said O’Brien loved Moline and serving his community.

“Pat truly dedicated his life to public service and was always selfless in looking after the best interests of all those he served through the decades.”

When City Council approved a loan program for child care facilities using American Rescue Plan Act funds, O’Brien said that the lack of child care hinders the community and the workforce.

“I think this is the way the ARPA money has been intended for,” O’Brien said at the meeting in January 2022.

Over the years, O’Brien filled many seats on boards and served in many offices: Council on Community Services, Moline Preservation Society, Bethany for Children and Family Services, district director for the Rep. Phil Hare, bureau chief for Secretary of State Jesse White, and as community affairs specialist for State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

Surviving him are his wife Cecilia, daughter Kelly and her husband Jeff Sidor, and two grandsons.

“We will always remember Pat for his leadership, the guidance he shared with others, and his great love for the City of Moline,” Vitas said. “Our deepest heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and dear friends. May he rest in peace and may his memory be eternal.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.