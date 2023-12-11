Sunny Monday ahead of a cold front

Temperatures warm up a bit this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a frosty start to the work week, lots of sunshine and a south wind will help boost temperatures to the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. A cold front tracks through tonight, but there won’t be any moisture available so all we will see is a shift in the winds, giving us slightly cooler temperatures heading into the day Tuesday.

By Thursday warmer temperatures arrive with highs back in the middle and upper 40s. By the weekend, high temperatures will be close to 50°. More cloud are expected Saturday, with maybe an isolated shower but more than likely it will be dry.

Near to above average temperatures are forecast to continue through Christmas.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 26º Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 36º.

