Sunny Monday ahead of a cold front

Temperatures warm up a bit this week
12/10/23 - PM First Alert Forecast
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Much quieter weather is on tap this week despite having a few systems pass through the area. One system will arrive tonight and ahead of it we will reach the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Since there is no moisture for the front to interact with we will just see a wind shift overnight leading to seasonal temps through the middle of the week in the 30s and 40s. Warmer air will arrive for the second half of the week with highs near 50º possible by Friday. Models are hinting at some rain chances by Saturday, but the details are still quite murky at this time.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 28º Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 36º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police are investigating a two-vehicle, four-fatality crash that happened on...
2 Quad Cities young adults among those involved in deadly Cedar Rapids crash
Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Police Lights Generic
Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says
Rock Island Police and Fire are investigating after three trucks were doused in gasoline and...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for man who set 3 trucks on fire
Person brought loaded gun into Genesis East

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Sunshine returns, cold night ahead
KWQC First Alert Sun & Clouds
Chilly and breezy conditions continue for your Sunday
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Cold temperatures return, dry pattern settles in
KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Rain ends this morning, then colder by afternoon