Sunny Monday ahead of a cold front

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Much quieter weather is on tap this week despite having a few systems pass through the area. One system will arrive tonight and ahead of it we will reach the 40s under partly cloudy skies. Since there is no moisture for the front to interact with we will just see a wind shift overnight leading to seasonal temps through the middle of the week in the 30s and 40s. Warmer air will arrive for the second half of the week with highs near 50º possible by Friday. Models are hinting at some rain chances by Saturday, but the details are still quite murky at this time.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42º. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 28º Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 36º.

