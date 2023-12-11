Traffic alert: 23rd St. near Middle Road closing lane for 2 weeks

Traffic is moving again after a crash in the I-80 bridge; 23rd Street near Middle Road is changing its traffic flow for the next two weeks.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - 23rd Street near Middle Road is changing its traffic flow for the next two weeks.

Bettendorf said that crews will install new water service for The Landing beginning Monday.

The city will make 23rd Street a one-way street traveling south from Middle Road to Lincoln Road. Drivers are asked to follow the detour.

The project is expected to last two weeks.

23rd Street will become a one-way street traveling south from Middle Road to Lincoln Road for the duration of the project and a detour will be in place for traffic traveling north.(City of Bettendorf)

