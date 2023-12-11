Trial date set for man accused of killing Knox Co. deputy

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The date for a jury trial has been set for the man accused of killing a deputy while fleeing police in April 2022.

Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City will be tried on two counts of first-degree murder on Feb. 26 in Henry County Circuit Court. The trial is expected to last five days.

In an attempt to stop Richardson who was fleeing police, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist had set up spike strips at U.S. Highway 150 at 150th Avenue in Henry County.

Richardson struck and killed Weist with his vehicle.

The incident began earlier that morning when the Galesburg Police Department responded to a report of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street. They attempted to pull him over, but Richardson continued on Highway 150 in Henry County.

Another status hearing is set for Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

The trial was first set to begin in October but was delayed.

