Trimble wants to Fill the Firetruck for Operation Toy Soldier

Dec. 11
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory is hosting “Fill the Firetruck for Operation Toy Soldier” on Saturday.

The Moline business is inviting the community to help make the holidays a little happier for families of active military and veterans in the Quad Cities area.

The Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department will have a firetruck ready to be filled. Families are invited to sit in the fire truck and then come inside and have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.

New and unwrapped toys can be brought to CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Director Reid Trimble said this is the 12th year that the funeral home has participated in Operation Toy Soldier, with an estimated 8,500 toys donated so far.

“We aren’t talking about cheap clearance toys that these selfless residents are bringing in: There have been bikes, train tables, dolls with sets of clothing, full race track sets, a homemade children’s table and chairs. It’s just incredible,” he said.

Because of the outpouring of gifts, Trimble said they are able to help families from the Rock Arsenal, Veterans Outreach Center, Illinois and Iowa National Guards and more.

